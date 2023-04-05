TISS Announces Online Assessment Dates For PG Admissions at admissions.tiss.edu

The Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the online assessment (OA) dates for admission into post-graduation courses for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates can check their assigned OA dates from the official website of TISS admissions—admissions.tiss.edu. Candidates may log in to their registration ID on the portal and check their assigned OA dates. The link will go live two days before the assigned date. No change of date will be permitted under any circumstances.

The shortlisted candidates for OA have to fill out the detailed application form (DAF) which is available on the TISS admissions portal. The last date to submit the DAF is April 11. Candidates who fail to submit the DAF before the assigned deadline will not be permitted to attend the online assessment examination.

The online assessment test will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift beginning from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by the second half from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Candidate must have a laptop, smartphone, desktop, tablet, or other such devices with a good internet connection and backup to take up the OA. The shortlisted students are required to download the Zoom application–a video conferencing app–for the test.

The Online Assessment is divided into two parts. Extempore Reflection Test ( ERT) and Online Personal Interview (OPI). In the ERT, panel members will give a topic relevant to the programme of study to the candidate. They will be asked to present that topic for a maximum of 2-3 minutes. OPI will have the panel members interact with the candidate. Candidates’ general understanding of social and economic factors will also be explored through OPI.

During OA, if any candidate is found using unfair means such as operating other devices simultaneously or seeking help from others, they will be immediately disqualified from the admission process. Candidates are also required to ensure and adhere to the discipline of the online assessment process.

The TISS-NET (National Entrance Test ) 2023 exam was held on February 25, from 2 pm to 3:40 pm, and the results were released on March 23. TISS-NET is conducted to select students for admission into the postgraduate programmes that the Tata Institute of Social Science’s 17 schools and two centres offer.

