TISSNET 2023 Final Answer Key to Release Today at admissions.tiss.edu

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will release the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 final answer key today, March 13. Candidates who took the examination can check the final answer key from the official website at admissions.tiss.edu.

The TISS NET provisional answer key was released on March 3. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till March 8, 2023. “TISS NET 2023 Provisional answer key available The last date of accepting queries regarding the answer key is on March 8, 2023 at 05:00 PM. View the admission timeline for more details.,” reads the official statement. Based on the challenges raised by the students, a final answer key along with the result will be published on the website.

TISS NET 2023 Answer Key: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official site of TISS at tiss.edu.

Step 2: Click on TISS NET 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TISS NET examination was conducted on February 25, 2023, from 2 pm to 3.40 pm. TISS will announce the TISSNET 2023 result in online mode at the official website after the release of the final answer key. Candidates can check the result by using their registration number and password or date of birth.

TISSNET is held for admission to MA programmes offered by the 17 schools and two centres of the Tata Institute of Social Science located in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland, and Chennai (Banyan)

