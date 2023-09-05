TLAT 2023 Registration Begins at dge.tn.gov.in, Exam to be Held on October 25

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DoGE), Tamil Nadu, released the official notification for the Tamil Literary Aptitude Test (TLAT) 2023 on September 4. As per the notice, the TLAT 2023 exam will be held on Wednesday, October 25 across the state. Class 11 students can now register and download the notification from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Through this aptitude test, the Tamil Nadu government will select 1,500 Class 11 students who will get a monthly stipend of Rs 1,600 for two years. Candidates should keep in mind that the deadline to register for the Tamil Literary Aptitude Test 2023 is Wednesday, September 20.

The result of the TLAT 2023 exam will be declared in November. Students who clear this exam will be eligible for admission to the several undergraduate and postgraduate Tamil language programmes that are offered by the universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu.

TLAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

All Class 11 students at recognised schools in Tamil Nadu, including those affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), are eligible to appear for the test. The TLAT 2023 will be held in all district capitals and will be based on the Tamil Nadu government’s Class 10 standard syllabus.

TLAT 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Go to dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on the exam registration link

Step 3 - Register yourself

Step 4 - Fill in the form

Step 5 - Submit and save the form for further use

TLAT 2023: Application fees

Students have to submit the filled form to the school principals or concerned heads along with a registration fee of Rs 50.

TLAT 2023: Exam Pattern

The TLAT exam will be conducted in two parts: Part I and Part II. Part I is a compulsory paper, while Part II is optional. Both Part I and Part II question papers will comprise 100 marks – a total of 200 marks. Part I will cover topics such as Basic Tamil grammar, Tamil literature, and Tamil language usage. Meanwhile, Part II includes topics like Current affairs, Science and Mathematics. The difficulty level of the TLAT is moderate and the aptitude exam will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode.

In 2022, the TLAT exam was administered on October 1. The online registration process opened on August 22 and concluded on September 9. Students who were selected were given a stipend of Rs 1,500. The DoGE Tamil Nadu started holding the Tamil Literary Aptitude Test from last year for students.