TN 10th SSLC Result 2023: Poor Marks? Compartment Exam, Re-evaluation Dates Soon

The Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Government Education or TNDGE, has released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC 10th board exams today, May 19, which saw a total of 91.39% of students clearing the exams. To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject. Those who fail in one or more subjects can apply for the compartmental exams. In the 10th result, out of 9,14,320 students, 8,35,614 passed the exam.

TN SSLC 10th, Tamil Nadu +1 Result 2023 Live Updates

As per the reports, the Tamil Nadu class 10 compartment exams are likely to take place in June or July. The DGE will also start the scrutiny and supplementary exam process for HSE+1, after announcing TN Class 11 result 2023. The board will also announce the +1 or class 11 results today at 2 PM. An official notice on the supplementary exam and registration dates is expected to be announced soon.

Tamil Nadu board provides a re-evaluation process for candidates who wish to have their answer sheets reviewed for any errors. The applications for re-evaluation will be made available on the official website after the board results are announced. The board also conducts compartment exams for students who did not pass the exams on their first attempt.

Students who took the Tamil Nadu Board exams can check their results on the official websites of TNDGE, namely dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The results will also be available at dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in. Apart from this, school students can check their exam results free of charge through the schools they have attended, the National Information Centers operating in the district collector office premises and all libraries. The school education department has informed that the results of the examination will be sent to the registered cell phone number of the school students and individual candidates through text message.