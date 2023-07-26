CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result LIVE: Check Your TN 10th Arrear Result Here

Live now

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result LIVE: Check Your TN 10th Arrear Result Here

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result LIVE: TN 10th supply results will be released today. Students must get at least 35 per cent in each paper and overall to pass the exam

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 12:25 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

TN 10th supplementary result 2023 will be available soon at tnresults.nic.in (Representative Image)

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release the TN SSLC or class 10 supplementary examination result 2023 today, July 26. Once declared, it will be available on the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and tnresults.nic.in. Students must get at least 35 per cent in each paper and overall to pass the TN 10th exam. Those who fail to get the required score will have to repeat the year. In the Tamil Nadu SSLC main result released on May 19, a total of 91.39 per cent of students passed. Girls performed better than boys.

Key Events

Key Events
Jul 26, 2023 12:25 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023: What to Check?

The online mark sheets must be cross-checked by the students to check for any errors. In case of any errors, the TN DGE must be notified immediately. The TN SSLC supply result will include the student’s name, personal information, exam dates, school name, overall marks, percentages, grade calculation, and pass/fail status.

Jul 26, 2023 12:23 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023: Exam Dates

The TN SSLC class 10 supply examination was conducted in the months of June and July.

Jul 26, 2023 12:23 IST

Over 91% Cleared TN 10th SSLC Exam 2023

In the Tamil Nadu SSLC main result 2023 that was released in May, as many as 9,14,320 students took the exam out of which, 8,35,614 students cleared it. The pass percentage stood at 91.39%.

Jul 26, 2023 12:19 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “TN SSLC Supply Result 2023″ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The TN SSLC supply result 2023 will be displayed.

Jul 26, 2023 12:17 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023: Passing Marks

To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject, including compartmental subjects.

Jul 26, 2023 12:16 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store.

Step 2: To register for an account, click the “Sign up” option.

Step 3: If the user already exists, log in with their credentials.

Step 4: After that, search for TN board

Step 5: Enter required credentials

Step 6: The TN SSLC Supply result will show up on the screen.

Jul 26, 2023 12:12 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supply Result: FAQs Answered

How can I check TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023?

You can check the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website tnresults.nic.in and using the direct link provided.

When will the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 be announced?

The TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 announcement will be updated today on the official website. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

What is the official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?

The official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. You can also find the direct link on our website.

Jul 26, 2023 12:09 IST

TN 10th SSLC Result: Pass Percentage Over The Years

YEARPASS PERCENTAGE
202391.39%
202290.07%
2021100%
2020100%
201995.17%
201895.50%
Jul 26, 2023 12:07 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023 via SMS

Step 1: Open the Messages app on your mobile.

Step 2: Type TNBOARD10 followed by registration number and birth date.

Step 3: Send the message to the number 9282232585.

Step 4: You will receive the result as an SMS

Jul 26, 2023 12:06 IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023 Today

The TN 10th SSLC supplementary exam result 2023 will be released today. Once declared, it will be available on the official websites at:

— dge.tn.gov.in,

— dge1.tn.nic.in,

— dge2.tn.nic.in, and

— tnresults.nic.in.

