TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result LIVE: Check Your TN 10th Arrear Result Here

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 12:25 IST
Tamil Nadu, India
TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release the TN SSLC or class 10 supplementary examination result 2023 today, July 26. Once declared, it will be available on the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and tnresults.nic.in. Students must get at least 35 per cent in each paper and overall to pass the TN 10th exam. Those who fail to get the required score will have to repeat the year. In the Tamil Nadu SSLC main result released on May 19, a total of 91.39 per cent of students passed. Girls performed better than boys.
The online mark sheets must be cross-checked by the students to check for any errors. In case of any errors, the TN DGE must be notified immediately. The TN SSLC supply result will include the student’s name, personal information, exam dates, school name, overall marks, percentages, grade calculation, and pass/fail status.
The TN SSLC class 10 supply examination was conducted in the months of June and July.
In the Tamil Nadu SSLC main result 2023 that was released in May, as many as 9,14,320 students took the exam out of which, 8,35,614 students cleared it. The pass percentage stood at 91.39%.
Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on “TN SSLC Supply Result 2023″ link.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: The TN SSLC supply result 2023 will be displayed.
To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject, including compartmental subjects.
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store.
Step 2: To register for an account, click the “Sign up” option.
Step 3: If the user already exists, log in with their credentials.
Step 4: After that, search for TN board
Step 5: Enter required credentials
Step 6: The TN SSLC Supply result will show up on the screen.
How can I check TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023?
You can check the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website tnresults.nic.in and using the direct link provided.
When will the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 be announced?
The TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 announcement will be updated today on the official website. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
What is the official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?
The official website to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. You can also find the direct link on our website.
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2023
|91.39%
|2022
|90.07%
|2021
|100%
|2020
|100%
|2019
|95.17%
|2018
|95.50%
Step 1: Open the Messages app on your mobile.
Step 2: Type TNBOARD10 followed by registration number and birth date.
Step 3: Send the message to the number 9282232585.
Step 4: You will receive the result as an SMS
The TN 10th SSLC supplementary exam result 2023 will be released today. Once declared, it will be available on the official websites at:
— dge.tn.gov.in,
— dge1.tn.nic.in,
— dge2.tn.nic.in, and
— tnresults.nic.in.
