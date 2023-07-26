TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam Result LIVE: Check Your TN 10th Arrear Result Here

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store.

Step 2: To register for an account, click the “Sign up” option.

Step 3: If the user already exists, log in with their credentials.

Step 4: After that, search for TN board

Step 5: Enter required credentials

Step 6: The TN SSLC Supply result will show up on the screen.