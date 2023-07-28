CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result LIVE: Check Your Re-exam 11th Result Here at tnresults.nic.in

Live now

TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result LIVE: Check Your Re-exam 11th Result Here at tnresults.nic.in

Check the TN 11th HSE Supplementary Exam Result here. Stay updated with the latest TN 11th result for supplementary exams. Find out direct link and more at news18.com

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 16:08 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Candidates who took the TN 11 supply exam can check their scores on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in (Representative image)

TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the class 11 or HSE +1 supplementary results 2023 today, July 28. Candidates who took the exam can now check their scores on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in, or tnresults.nic.in. The marks will also be available on tnresults.nic.in. Students will need their application number and date of birth to check their scores. In order to pass the exam, students need to score 35 marks out of 100 to pass in every subject. Those who fail to secure the minimum marks will have to repeat the year. The exam was conducted between June 27 to

Key Events

Key Events
Jul 28, 2023 16:08 IST

TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or download it from the Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” button to create an account.

Step 3: For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.

Step 4: Click on the “TNDGE” option.

Step 5: Key your Class 11 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document” button.

Step 6: The TN HSE +1 supply result will appear on the screen.

Jul 28, 2023 16:04 IST

TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023: Important Things to Check

After downloading the scorecards, students must cross-check all the details on it to ensure it is error-free. This includes spellings of names and subjects, roll number, date of birth, etc. In case of any error, report to the school authorities immediately…read more

Jul 28, 2023 16:02 IST

TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023: Exam Roll No. Needed to Check Scores

TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023: Exam Roll No. Needed to Check Scores

Jul 28, 2023 16:00 IST

TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023: Exam Dates

The TN supply exams began on June 27 with language papers and concluded on July 5 with Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and dietetics, Textile and dress designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, and Nursing (General).

Jul 28, 2023 15:59 IST

TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023: Declared!

The TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023 has been declared by TNDGE. Students who took the exam can check their scores at tnresults.nic.in.

Jul 28, 2023 15:52 IST

Over 90% Cleared TN HSE +1 Exam This Year

The TN class 11 final exam results were released on May 19. Out of the total 7,76,844 candidates, 7,06,413 students passed. The overall pass percentage was at 90.93 per cent. Those who failed to clear the exam were allowed to appear for the supply exam.

Jul 28, 2023 15:50 IST

TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on TN 11th supply result link 2023

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Result will appear on screen

Jul 28, 2023 15:47 IST

TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023 Today

TNDGE will declare the HSE +1 or class 11 supplementary results 2023 today, July 28. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the same on dge.tn.gov.in.

Read more

July 5.

Latest News