TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result LIVE: Check Your Re-exam 11th Result Here at tnresults.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 16:08 IST
Tamil Nadu, India
TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the class 11 or HSE +1 supplementary results 2023 today, July 28. Candidates who took the exam can now check their scores on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in, or tnresults.nic.in. The marks will also be available on tnresults.nic.in. Students will need their application number and date of birth to check their scores. In order to pass the exam, students need to score 35 marks out of 100 to pass in every subject. Those who fail to secure the minimum marks will have to repeat the year. The exam was conducted between June 27 to
Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or download it from the Play Store.
Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” button to create an account.
Step 3: For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.
Step 4: Click on the “TNDGE” option.
Step 5: Key your Class 11 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document” button.
Step 6: The TN HSE +1 supply result will appear on the screen.
After downloading the scorecards, students must cross-check all the details on it to ensure it is error-free. This includes spellings of names and subjects, roll number, date of birth, etc. In case of any error, report to the school authorities immediately…read more
The TN supply exams began on June 27 with language papers and concluded on July 5 with Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and dietetics, Textile and dress designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, and Nursing (General).
The TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result 2023 has been declared by TNDGE. Students who took the exam can check their scores at tnresults.nic.in.
The TN class 11 final exam results were released on May 19. Out of the total 7,76,844 candidates, 7,06,413 students passed. The overall pass percentage was at 90.93 per cent. Those who failed to clear the exam were allowed to appear for the supply exam.
Step 1: Visit tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on TN 11th supply result link 2023
Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit
Step 5: Result will appear on screen
TNDGE will declare the HSE +1 or class 11 supplementary results 2023 today, July 28. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the same on dge.tn.gov.in.