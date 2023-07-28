TN 11th HSE Supplementary Result LIVE: Check Your Re-exam 11th Result Here at tnresults.nic.in

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or download it from the Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” button to create an account.

Step 3: For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.

Step 4: Click on the “TNDGE” option.

Step 5: Key your Class 11 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document” button.

Step 6: The TN HSE +1 supply result will appear on the screen.