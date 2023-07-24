CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: TNDGE to Announce Results Today at tnresults.nic.in, How to Check

Live now

The class 12 supplementary test took place from June 19 to June 26. Students must fill out their login details such as roll number and date of birth to check their results

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 12:14 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Students must pass both parts of the test in subjects that have both theoretical and practical components in order to be considered successful (Representative Image)

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The HSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2023 results will be released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) today, July 24. Students may view their class 12 supply results at the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. Although the exact time of the TN +2 supplementary result announcement is yet to be confirmed by an official source, it is likely to be released in the afternoon.

The HSE Plus 2 supplementary exam was conducted from June 19 to June 26 this year. To pass the TN board exam, a minimum score of 35 out of 100 in every subject is required, and

Key Events

Jul 24, 2023 12:14 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: How to Check

Students may access Tamil Nadu 12th Supply results after they are released by following these steps:

  1. Step 1: Navigate to dge.tn.gov.in to access the TNDGE website.
  2. Step 2: After that, select the HSE 2nd year supplementary results tab.
  3. Step 3: Fill out the necessary information in the login box.
  4. Step 4: Submit your credentials to be redirected to the result window.
  5. Step 5: Once the TN Class 12 supply examination result appears, review it and download a copy.
Jul 24, 2023 12:07 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Websites to Check

Students will be able to access their class 12 supply results at the following websites:

  1. tnresults.nic.in
  2. dge.tn.gov.in
  3. dge1.tn.nic.in
  4. dge2.tn.nic.in
Jul 24, 2023 12:01 IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Date and Time

Date : The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will be publishing the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 24. Time : The exact time for the release of the results is yet to be announced. However, it is expected to be announced in the afternoon.

the same rules apply to students who registered for the supplementary exams.

