TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: TNDGE to Announce Results Today at tnresults.nic.in, How to Check

Live now
Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 12:14 IST
Tamil Nadu, India
TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The HSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2023 results will be released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) today, July 24. Students may view their class 12 supply results at the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. Although the exact time of the TN +2 supplementary result announcement is yet to be confirmed by an official source, it is likely to be released in the afternoon.
The HSE Plus 2 supplementary exam was conducted from June 19 to June 26 this year. To pass the TN board exam, a minimum score of 35 out of 100 in every subject is required, and
Key EventsKey Events
Students may access Tamil Nadu 12th Supply results after they are released by following these steps:
Students will be able to access their class 12 supply results at the following websites:
Date : The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will be publishing the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 24. Time : The exact time for the release of the results is yet to be announced. However, it is expected to be announced in the afternoon.