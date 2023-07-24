TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: TNDGE to Announce Results Today at tnresults.nic.in, How to Check

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The HSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2023 results will be released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) today, July 24. Students may view their class 12 supply results at the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. Although the exact time of the TN +2 supplementary result announcement is yet to be confirmed by an official source, it is likely to be released in the afternoon.

The HSE Plus 2 supplementary exam was conducted from June 19 to June 26 this year. To pass the TN board exam, a minimum score of 35 out of 100 in every subject is required, and