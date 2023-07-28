TN HSE +1 Supplementary Results 2023 Today, Websites to Check

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu or TNDGE will declare the state class 11 supplementary results 2023 today, July 28. Candidates who took the supply exam can download their TN HSE +1 results on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. They will need their application number and date of birth to check their scores.

The TN HSE +1 supplementary exam was conducted from June 27 to July 5 in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The results will likely be announced today around the afternoon. In order to pass the exam, students need to score 35 marks out of 100 to pass in every subject. Those who fail to secure the minimum marks will have to repeat the year.

TN HSE +1 Results: Websites to Check

– tnresults.nic.in

– dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSE +1 Results: How to Check Result

Step 1: Go to the Tamil Nadu Board official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TN 11th supply result link 2023.

Step 3: On the redirected page, key in the exam roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, class 11th supply mark sheet 2023 will open up on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the same and cross-check the details.

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference.

After downloading the scorecards, students must cross-check all the details on it to ensure it is error-free. This includes spellings of names and subjects, roll number, date of birth, etc. In case of any error, report to the school authorities immediately.

The TN class 11 final exam results were released on May 19. Out of the total of 7,76,844 candidates who appeared for the TN 11th exam 2023, as many as 7,06,413 students passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 90.93 per cent. The TN +1 exam was held from March 14 to April 5.

Those who failed to clear the exam or were not satisfied with their scores were allowed to sit for the supply exams. The TN supply exams began on June 27 with language papers and concluded on July 5 with Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and dietetics, Textile and dress designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, and Nursing (General).