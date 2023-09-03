TN HSE +2 Supplementary Exam Revaluation Results 2023 Tomorrow

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is set to announce the TN HSE +2 supplementary revaluation results 2023 on September 4. Candidates will be able to access their results by visiting the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in, once declared. The results will also be available at tnresults.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu class 12 supplementary revaluation results will be released around the afternoon.

To pass the TN board exam, a minimum score of 35 per cent out of 100 in every subject is required, and the same rules apply to students who registered for the supplementary.

TN HSE +2 Supplementary Exam Revaluation Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1 - Go to dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the TN+ 2 supply revaluation results option.

Step 3 - Enter your login details such as your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4 - Click on the submit button.

Step 5 - The TN HSE +2 supply revaluation or retotal results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6 - Save and download the results for further use.

Candidates must cross-check the details on the online marksheets. This includes the candidate’s name, parent’s name, subjects appeared for, revised marks, qualifying status, and remarks. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must report to the school authorities or DGE Tamil Nadu.

TN HSE +2 supplementary examination 2023 results were released on July 24. More than 47,000 students took the exam the TN class 12th supply exam this year. The HSE Plus 2 supplementary exam was conducted from June 19 to June 26 this year. Tamil Nadu board conducts a re-evaluation process for candidates who want to get their supply exam answer sheets re-checked for errors. Candidates could get a scanned copy of their answer sheet for Rs 275. Candidates had to pay Rs 305 for biology papers while paying Rs 205 for other courses.

The overall pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu Board’s class 12th regular board exam 2023 was 94.03 per cent. The exam was passed by 3,49,697 male students and 4,05,753 female students. While 81.89 per cent of students passed the arts stream, 91.63 per cent of students passed the commerce stream, and 96.32 per cent of students passed the science stream exams.