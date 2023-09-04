TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023: TNDGE to Release Revaluation Results Today

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 or class 12 supplementary revaluation results 2023 today, September 4. Those who took the exam will be able to access their results by visiting the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in, and tnresults.nic.in.

The TN HSE Plus 2 supplementary exam was conducted from June 19 to 26 this year which saw more than 47,000 students taking the exam. Candidates could get a scanned copy of their answer sheet for Rs 275. Candidates had to pay Rs 305 for biology papers while paying Rs 205 for other courses.

The TN HSE +2 supplementary examination results 2023 were declared on July 24. Following this, students were allowed to apply for revaluation of the results. To pass the TN board exam, a minimum score of 35 per cent out of 100 in every subject is required, and the same rules apply to students who registered for the supplementary.

TN HSE +2 Supplementary Exam Revaluation Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1 - Go to dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the TN+ 2 supply revaluation results option.

Step 3 - Enter your login details such as your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4 - Click on the submit button.

Step 5 - The TN HSE +2 supply revaluation or retotal results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6 - Save and download the results for further use.

Candidates must cross-check the details on the supplementary revaluation results including the candidate’s name, parent’s name, subjects appeared for, marks, qualifying status, and remarks. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must report to the school authorities or DGE Tamil Nadu at the earliest.

This year, the overall pass percentage for the TN HSE +2 regular board exam was 94.03 per cent. A total of 3,49,697 male students and 4,05,753 female students cleared the exam TN class 12 exam this time. While 81.89 per cent of students passed the arts stream, 91.63 per cent of students passed the commerce stream, and 96.32 per cent of students passed the science stream exams.