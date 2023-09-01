TN HSE Supplementary Exams Revaluation Results To Be Announced At dge.tn.gov.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is set to announce the revaluation or retotal results for the TN HSE Supplementary examination in the near future. These results, both for the first year and second year, are scheduled to be officially unveiled on Monday, September 4, 2023. Candidates will be able to access their results by visiting the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in. The release of these results is planned for Monday afternoon.

Here are the steps that candidates can follow to check their results:-

Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu by going to dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the “TN+ 2 supply revaluation results" option.

You will be prompted to enter your valid login details. Provide the required information, including your registration number and date of birth.

After entering the necessary details, click on the “Submit" button.

Your revaluation or retotal results will be displayed on the screen. You can review and verify your results.

To keep a record, download your results to your device.

Finally, it’s advisable to get a printout of your results and retain a hard copy for any future reference or use.

Only the students who have got their marks changed in re-admission or revaluation can register their credentials on the website. They will be asked to submit their registration number and date of birth on the website. After they enter their details they will get the statement of marks that contains their revised marks. There will be some mandatory information that will be mentioned on the mark sheets of candidates including:-

Candidate Name

Parent’s Name

Subjects Appeared for

Revised Marks

Qualifying Status

Remarks

Both first-year and second-year students who took the examinations will have the opportunity to check their revaluated results. The decision to retotal and revaluate the results came about because some students expressed dissatisfaction with their initially announced marks and overall outcomes. Consequently, these students were given the option to request a revaluation and retotaling of their answer sheets.

Now, after the revaluation process has been completed, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is ready to release the reassessed results. These updated results will be made available for access on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu.