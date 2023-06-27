TN Making Great Progress in Education, State Witnessing Renaissance After DMK Came to Power: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a renaissance after the DMK came to power, and in the field of education, the state is making great progress by introducing innovative programmes, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday. The breakfast scheme for school children, ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ to encourage students’ admission in government schools, ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ functioning as a massive upskilling platform and the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ mission to tackle the learning gaps in education that he launched were initiatives aimed at improving the education system in the state, he said.

“Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a renaissance since the DMK came to power (in 2021). We are making great progress in education, making it accessible and ensuring it for all,” Stalin said while speaking at the valedictory of Students in Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI) for students of 100 state-run schools, here. “You remind me of my school days…this event marks the completion of training imparted to you on life-oriented skills. Making India an egalitarian country is in your hands,” the Chief Minister said pointing at the students, mostly from Class VIII, who had gathered at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

He urged the students not to stop with school education but pursue higher education and emerge as responsible citizens, while adding that they should go beyond the realm of books and acquire knowledge about society. “The DMK government will be supportive," he assured. Claiming that Tamil Nadu was the second-best state in the country in providing quality education, Stalin reiterated that the School Education department was striving to make it as the nation’s top ranked state. He stressed that the department should achieve 100 per cent education for all besides take steps to reach out to those with learning difficulties.

He passionately appealed to the students to involve themselves wholeheartedly in creating a drug-free society. “I consider it as the government’s duty to groom the students as future responsible and dignified citizens. The Naan Mudhalvan programme has numerous benefits which will last for generations," he said.

SIRPI aims at inculcating discipline among school students. About 5,000 students underwent training in self-defence, were sensitised on environmental pollution, told to obey traffic rules, and be obedient to their parents. They planted 5,000 saplings and completed a short train journey. Ministers M P Saminthan (Information), P K Sekar Babu (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (School Education), Chennai Mayor R Priya, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal were among those who participated.