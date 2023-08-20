TN NEET UG 2023: Counselling Round 2 Registration to Begin Tomorrow at tnmedicalselection.net

The schedule for the TN NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 has been published on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of medical education and research (TNDME).

The second round of TN NEET UG 2023 counselling registrations will begin at 10 AM tomorrow, August 21, and finish at 5 PM on August 22, according to the schedule that has been made public.

Between August 24 at 10 AM and August 28 at 5 PM, candidates can finish the choice and locking procedure for the TN NEET UG 2023 exam. The seat allotment results will be announced on August 31. The tentative seat allotment order will be accessible on tnmedicalselection.net from September 1 to September 4. Students must report at their assigned college by September 4. The colleges that have been assigned to the students will host the document verification process at the time of reporting. Candidates must present their original documents as well as a scanned copy of their documents to the college for verification.

TN NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 2: How to register

Students can follow the steps given below to submit the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling application form.

Students can submit the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling round 2 application form by following the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023, tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: Click the “online counselling of course 2023-2024 session’ option.

Step 3: Now, click on the login option.

Step 4: Enter your login ID, registration number, and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and attach any necessary documentation.

Step 6: Fill in the choice form with your desired college and courses.

Step 7: Pay the registration fee and security deposit.

Step 8: Check the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 registration form and submit it.

Candidates who have paid the assigned college tuition cost can only download the provisional allocation order. Candidates who were re-allocated but had already paid the tuition price in the first round of counselling will simply have to pay the difference, if any.

According to the official notice, selected candidates from the SC, SCA, ST, and SCC categories who have been assigned seats in government quota and management quota in self-financing medical colleges are exempt from paying the tuition fee for acquiring the allotment order if their parents/guardians’ annual income is lower than Rs 2.5 lakh.