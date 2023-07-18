TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Rank List Released at tnmedicalselection.net

On July 17, the Tamil Nadu Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) issued the provisional rank list for the TN NEET UG 2023 counselling. Students can download the category-wise rank list from the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. The provisional rank list is for those who had registered themselves for the state counselling process for admission to Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes.

The TN NEET UG 2023 provisional rank list will mention details such as the rank of candidate, application number, NEET UG 2023 roll number, name of the candidate, community, NEET UG scores and common rank on the list. It is important to note that the TN NEET UG 2023 counselling rank list has been issued for all categories such as management quota, government quota, and special categories. Candidates will be assigned seats in state medical or dental colleges based on their rank.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rank List: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official portal for TN NEET UG counselling at tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘provisional rank list for MBBS and BDS’ programme link.

Step 3: A pdf file displaying the rank list will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are advised to check the rank list and download it for admission purposes.

According to reports, the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling schedule 2023 is expected to release soon. Once it is issued, candidates can download it from the official website. There will be two rounds of TN NEET UG 2023 counselling – the first is the mop-up round and the second is the stray vacancy round.

After the release of the counselling schedule, students will be able to fill out their choices for programmes and colleges. Subsequently, the seat allotment result and reporting to colleges will take place. Students will need some documents during counselling which include NEET UG 2023 admit card, class 10, 11 and 12 mark sheets as well as pass certificate, mark sheet, proof of domicile certificate, nativity certificate, community certificate, and transfer certificate.