TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Lower Than Pre-pandemic, Perlambur Top-performing District

In the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10th result 2023, as many as 9,14,320 students took the exam. Out of this total, 8,35,614 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage this year stands at 91.39%. While 4,59,303 took the exam, 4,04,904 passed, taking the pass percentage to 88.16%. Among girls, 4,55,017 appeared for the exam while 4,30,710 or 94.66% cleared it.

The pass percentage is a rise from last year when 90.07% cleared the exam. In 2022, TN SSLC recorded the lowest pass percentage in the last five years. In 2021 and 2020, the Tamil Nadu Board did not conduct exams and was declaring results based on alternative modes of assessment. The result, however, is lower than the pre-pandemic times.

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE 2023 91.39% 2022 90.07% 2021 100% 2020 100% 2019 95.17% 2018 95.50%

Students who took the Tamil Nadu Board exams can check their results on the official websites of TNDGE, namely dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The results will also be available at dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in, and apply1.tndge.org, in addition to the National Informatics Centres (NIC) website. The board will also announce the +1 or class 11 results today at 2 PM.

TN 10th Result 2023: Gender-wise District-wise pass performance

PERAMBALUR – 97.67%

SIVAGANGAI – 97.53%

VIRUDHU NAGAR – 96.22%

KANYAKUMARI – 95.99%

TUTICORIN – 95.58%

The Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were conducted from April 6 to April 20 this year. To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject, including compartmental subjects. Tamil Nadu board provides a re-evaluation process for candidates who wish to have their answer sheets reviewed for any errors. The applications for re-evaluation will be made available on the official website after the board results are announced. The board also conducts compartment exams for students who did not pass the exams on their first attempt.

Students do not have to just download the mark sheet directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 10 certificate also acts as proof of birth and further academic progress. Thus, it is critical to ensure details mentioned on it are correct. It includes student’s name, personal details, exam dates, school name, total, percentage and grade calculation, and pass/ fail status.