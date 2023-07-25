CHANGE LANGUAGE
TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time Released, to be Declared Tomorrow
1-MIN READ

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time Released, to be Declared Tomorrow

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 11:52 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Students taking supplementary exams must also obtain at least 35 marks on each paper in order to pass

Students taking supplementary exams must also obtain at least 35 marks on each paper in order to pass (Representative Image)

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the results tomrrow on the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10th supplementary result 2023 will be declared tomorrow, July 26. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the results tomorrow on the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in. To check TN SSLC supplementary result 2023, students will need their application number and date of birth.

Students taking supplementary exams must also obtain at least 35 marks on each paper in order to pass. The TN SSLC supply examination was held in June-July. Students must cross-check the online mark sheets and in case of any error, must get it corrected by TN DGE immediately. The result will contain the name of the student, personal details, exam dates, school name, total marks, percentage, grade calculation, and pass/ fail status.

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the TNDGE official websites, either at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the TN SSLC supply result 2023 link on the TNDGE homepage.

Step 3: After getting redirected to a new page, enter the required information, including your roll number and birthdate, and then click submit.

Step 4: A screen will show the result

Step 5: Save and download for future use.

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messages app on your mobile.

Step 2: Write TNBOARD10 followed by registration number and birth date.

Step 3: Send the message to the number 9282232585.

Step 4: You will receive an SMS with the Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Supply Result 2023 on your mobile number.

The TN SSLC main exam result was announced in May which saw a total of 9,14,320 students taking the exam. Out of these, 8,35,614 students passed taking the pass percentage to 91.39 per cent. Meanwhile, the class 12 supplementary examination this year was carried out from June 19 to June 26 and the results were announced on July 24.

first published:July 25, 2023, 11:47 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 11:52 IST