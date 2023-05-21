TN SSLC Result 2023: Prison Inmates Record 98.52% Pass Percentage; Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) on May 19 released the board examination results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10. A total of 91.39 per cent of candidates passed the TN SSLC exams this year. Students can check their scores on the official websites of tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams were held from April 6 to April 20, with more than 9 lakh students appearing for it.

This year, girls outshined boys in the TN Class 10 exams. The pass percentage of female candidates stands at 94.66 per cent while for male students the pass percentage is 88.16 per cent.

Among a large number of students, a total of 203 prison inmates also wrote the board exam this year. Out of which, 200 prison inmates passed the TN SSLC exams, with a pass percentage of 98.52 per cent. The Tamil Nadu Prison Department informed about the results stating that 200 out of 203 prison inmates passed the state board class 10 exam and the pass percentage is 98.52 per cent.

“For this academic year 2022-23, 203 prison inmates including 9 women prisoners from various Central Prisons & Special Prisons for Women across the State have appeared for the 10th standard examination,” the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Prisons said as per ANI.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1659503250973036544?s=20

TN SSLC/Class 10 Board Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit TNDGE’s official website at tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the activated link provided for the ‘TN SSLC 10th Result 2023’ on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the registration number and date of birth to access the results.

Step 4: Once the TN SSLC/Class 10 appears on the screen. Check the scores and download it for future use.

top videos

Students are advised to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools within a few days of the Class 10 result declaration. The Tamil Nadu board also provides a re-evaluation process for students who wish to have their board answer sheets reviewed again. The application forms for the re-evaluation process will be made available on the official website soon. Meanwhile, students who did not pass the SSLC exams on their first attempt can appear for the compartment exams.

As per the 2023 information bulletin, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 compartment exams are expected to take place in June or July this year. Students who have failed in one or more subject papers can apply for the compartmental exams.