TN SSLC Supplementary Retotal Result 2023 to be Released Tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the retotal results for TN SSLC (Class 10) supplementary exam tomorrow, August 18. Students who have applied for the re-selection of the supplementary examination can check and download their results via the official website of TNDGE at dge.tn.gov.in, once released. The supplementary exams were conducted from June to July, this year.

To retrieve the TN Class 10 Supplementary Retotal Result 2023, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth on the login window. The provisional mark certificate will be uploaded on the main website. Students are advised to collect their original certificate/mark sheet from the respective school in due course.

According to the official notification, on August 18 in the afternoon, the list of students whose marks have been revised among those who have applied for re-selection of the June-July 2023 Class 10 supplemental examination results will be published on the website dge.tn.gov.in.

TN SSLC Supplementary Retotal Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of DGE TN atdge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘SSLC JUNE/JULY 2023 RETOTAL RESULTS’ link, when activated.

Step 3: As a new window opens, key in the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The TN Class 10th Supplementary Retotal Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the revised TN SSLC supplementary scores and download a copy of the result for future records.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 supplementary exam result was declared on July 26, 2023. The TN supplementary exam was held from June 27 to July 7. Students who failed in one of two subjects in the TN SSLC board exams 2023 were allowed to appear for the supplementary exam.

This year, the TN SSLC board exams were held from April 6 to April 20 and the results were announced on May 19. According to reports, a total of 9,14,320 candidates appeared in the TN board exam and 8,35,614 passed. In addition, the pass percentage of the TN Class 10 board exam stood at 91.39 per cent this year.