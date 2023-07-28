TNEA Begins General Engineering Counselling From Today

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee has reduced the number of days needed to pay tuition fees and confirm the seat allocation from seven days to five days this year in order to minimize the length of engineering counseling. On Friday, the first round of general engineering counseling will be offered online. In the state’s 442 engineering institutions, 1.6 lakh seats are available this year under the government quota. This year, around 1.7 lakh candidates will take part in general counseling.

Students who accept the tentative allotment must pay the tuition fees in the colleges, and those who accept the allotment but seek a better allotment may pay the fees at the TNEA Faciliation Centres (TFCs).

For accredited courses at self-financing colleges, the tuition fees ranges from 27,500 for accredited courses at government colleges to 2,00 for government colleges. The specifics of the fees that students must pay will be listed on their allotment order, according to T Purushothaman, secretary of TNEA.

After five days of seat allocation, if fees are not paid, the seats are deemed vacant and given to other students. Up to 22,761 students will take part in the initial counseling session.

From July 28 to July 30, they have time to make the selections, and a preliminary allocation will be released on July 31, 2023. Applicants need to confirm the allotment before August 1. TNEA will then announce a tentative allotment list on August 2.

As reported by an English Daily, on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Committee, 2023, completed the online counselling for special reservation categories, that includes sportspersons, persons with disabilities and wards of ex-servicemen. The special reservation categories makes up to 685 seats allotted under various categories. From the total, 462 seats in the sports category, 385 were allotted to applicants. Though from the total number of candidates, 2,204 were declared eligible in this category, but only 1,635 participated in the counselling.