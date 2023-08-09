TNEA Counselling Round 2 Choice Filling Begins at tneaonline.org

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) will commence its second round of candidate counselling today, August 9. The choice filling will be available from August 9 through August 11, 5 PM, according to the official timetable issued. TNEA 2023 option filling for round 2 allotment results shall be accessible on the official website for the state’s engineering counselling– tneaonline.org. When filling out their preferences, candidates must ensure that they are entered in the order of preference for allocation. The round 2 seat allotment outcome will be announced based on these options.

The TNEA will issue the provisional seat allotment on August 12 before 10 AM, based on the choice submitted. Once the tentative allocation results are revealed, applicants must confirm their seats between August 12 at 10 AM and August 13 at 5 PM. On August 14, before 10 AM, the provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and the tentative allocation for accept and upward applicants will be issued.

TNEA 2023 Choice Filling Round 2: How to submit preferences

Step 1: Go to TNEA’s official website for engineering counselling at tneaonline.org

Step 2: Look for the counselling choice filling link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your TNEA counselling 2023 login details.

Step 4: List out the choices in the preferred order.

Step 5: Save your selections and submit the choice filling form.

TNEA Counselling 2023 Round 2: Schedule

Event Dates Choice filling for round 2 window August 9 to 11 Tentative Allotment August 12 Confirmation of Seats August 12 to 13 Release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and accept and upward candidates August 14

22,761 students who met the cutoff of 200 to 177 participated in the first round of TEA counselling, which was successfully completed. Up to 50,000 students who received a rank between 141.86 and 77.50 will participate in the third and final phase of counselling, which will be held from August 22 to 24.

According to Times Now, the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, which administers TEA, has so far assigned 19,000 students their preferred institutions and subjects.