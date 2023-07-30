TNEA General Counselling 2023 Registration Commences at tneaonline.org, Check Eligibility Criteria

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, started the online registration process for TNEA 2023 general counselling on July 28. Candidates who wish to take admissions into engineering courses can apply for counselling via the official website of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) attneaonline.org. According to the schedule, the registration process will close on September 3.

Online general counselling is held for academic, 7.5 per cent category of government schools, and vocational students. For candidates who have achieved the necessary ranks, round 1 general counselling of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023 will be conducted.

For the first round of general counselling (academic and vocational streams), a total of 7,451 engineering seats have been added to the pool. Candidates from government schools that fall under the 7.5 per cent preferential reservation category are also eligible to participate in this process.

A total of 22,761 candidates with aggregate marks ranging from 200 to 177 will participate in round 1 counselling. Another 1,704 candidates are from the preferential reservation group, while 2,215 are from the vocational stream category.

TNEA Counselling 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNEA attneaonline.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Registration’ link, then enter the required details to register.

Step 3: Once the registration process is done, log in to the account.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and make the required payment.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all the necessary documents.

Step 6: Cross-check all the details and click on submit.

The preliminary seat allocation list will be published on July 31. After that, students must confirm their assigned seats between July 31 and August 1. The provisional allotment seat list will be released on August 2. Following that, students who have been assigned seats must report to the particular institute between August 2 and August 8. TNEA 2023’s round 2 general counselling procedure will begin on August 9.

TNEA Counselling 2023: Application Fee

The general category candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 500 while SC /SCA /ST category applicants need to pay Rs 250 for counselling. Applicants must note that the fees should be paid via online mode only.