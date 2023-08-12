The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA seat allotment result 2023 for Round 2 today. The seat allotment result was declared at 10 am. Students who have enrolled for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Round 2 counselling can check and download the seat allotment result by visiting the official website attneaonline.org. It is to be noted that the tentative seat allotment result confirmation will be available on the main portal till August 13.

As per the schedule, the provisional allotment to accept and join applications as well as accept and upward candidates will be released on August 14. In addition, the joining dates are scheduled from August 14 to August 19. Meanwhile, the provisional allotment can be granted for upwardly opted students on August 22 before 10 am.

TNEA SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNEA attneaonline.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘TNEA seat allotment result 2023 for Round 2’ link when available on the home page.

Step 3: As a new window opens, key in the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The TNEA seat allotment 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

The Round 2 online registration or choice filling started on August 9 and will end today, August 11. The TNEA will issue the provisional seat allotment result on Saturday based on the choices filled in by candidates.

Candidates with aggregate marks ranging from 142 to 176.99 will be eligible for the TNEA counselling in 2023. Also, candidates must have a rank between 22,762 and 87,049 to be eligible.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions is the state-level counselling process run by Anna University on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. This serves as a single window for candidates hoping to secure an engineering seat at one of the state’s participating institutes, colleges, and universities. The TNEA rank list is used to allocate seats in institutions.

For more updates and details, candidates must check the official website of TNEA on a regular basis.