TNPSC Integrated Civil Services Exam Admit Card Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Exams From August 10

The admit card for all Main Written Examination for Integrated Civil Services Examination-I has been made available by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The TNPSC main written Integrated Civil Services Exam admit card is available for download from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

By entering the application number and date of birth on the One Time Registration (OTR) Dashboard, candidates can download their hall tickets. The Integrated Civil Services Examination-I written test will be administered from August 10 to August 13.

TNPSC Integrated Civil Services Examination-I admit card: How to download

Step 1: First go to the official website atwww.tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Then click on the link for admit card on the home page.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials.

Step 4: Your TNPSC Main written exam admit card will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the print for important references.

Two of the crucial documents that serve as your identification during the Group I exam are your application form and hall ticket. As soon as you download the hall ticket, you must check and confirm all the relevant information.

The following information is contained on the TNPSC Group-I Hall ticket:

1. Date, day, and time of the examination.

2. Candidate’s registration number and name.

3. Address of the examination centre.

4. Applicant’s photograph and signature.

5. General instructions to the candidate.

TNPSC Integrated Civil Services Examination: Documents Required

The most important thing you must have on hand for the exam is the TNPSC Group-I admit card 2022. You will also need to have a government-issued ID. Additionally, confirm that the information on the ID proof and the hall ticket match. Acceptable ID proofs include the ones listed below: