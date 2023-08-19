TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 For 3359 Vacant Posts Begins On tnusrb.tn.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Application Fee And More

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has started taking online applications for the recruitment of 3359 vacant posts. The recruitment process will be for the posts of Constable Grade II, Firemen and Grade II Jail Warder Posts and will be done in online forms. The registrations for the recruitments will begin from August 18 and the last date for the registering will be September 17. Applicants who are eligible will have to apply from TNUSRB’s official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

TNUSRB Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and shouldn’t be over 26 years of age, recorded as of July 1, 2023.Candidates must be educated till class 10 at least. Candidates must know how to read, write and speak Tamil. Age limit relaxations will be provided to the reserved categories.

TNUSRB’ recruitment program

Applicants will have to apply from the official website of TNUSRB by going on its Online Recruitment Portal at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Visit the homepage of the website and start the registration process.

Enter all the necessary details required for registration.

Upload a scanned copy of your Qualifications, Proofs and Other important documents.

You will have to pay the application fee which is 250 Rs.

Submit the form to finish the registration process.

Take a printout of the registered form to keep as proof and for future preference as well.

TNUSRB Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a number of exams to get selected for the vacant posts. First, the candidates will have to clear a written examination which will be held in English and Tamil and will constitute 70 marks. The written exam will be followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), physical endurance test and medical tests which will all constitute 24 marks.

The TNUSRB’s selection is for a total of 3,359 vacancies out of which 2,599 vacancies are for the post of Constable Grade II (Armed Reserve). The Firemen posts take up 674 vacancies and the Grade II Jail Warder post will have a total of 86 vacant posts to be filled. The official notice reads that if there is no eligible candidate in the sports quota the reserved seats forms will be filled up by those who are in the dependent quota. However, the total share of the inheritance quota and sports quota should not increase by more than 20%.