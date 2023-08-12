TNUSRB PC Recruitment Notification For 3,359 Vacancies Released At tnusrb.tn.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced a notification for the TNUSRB Police Constable Post. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply for various positions via the TNUSRB’s official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The registration window will be open from August 18 to September 17. According to the official notification, this recruitment drive encompasses 3359 vacancies for Gr-II Constable, Gr-II Jail Warders, and Fireman roles.

TNUSRB PC Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions, ‘Online Application for TNUSRB PC Recruitment 2023.’

Step 3: Next, register yourself by adding the required details.

Step 4: Once, registered, log in using your user id and password.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload documents including passport size photograph and signature.

Step 6: After all the details are filled, pay the application fee.

Step 7: Crosscheck all the details and click on the submit option.

Step 8: Save and download your TNUSRB PC recruitment application form for your reference.

Step 9-A provisional registration id and password will be sent to your email address.

TNUSRB PC Recruitment: Education Qualification

To be eligible for TNUSRB PC recruitment, candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognized institution and board.

TNUSRB PC Recruitment: Age Criteria

Regarding age criteria, candidates must fall within the age range of 18 to 26 years as of July 1, 2023, to qualify for selection in TNUSRB PC Recruitment.

TNUSRB PC Recruitment: Selection Process

Written Examination (Part II Main Written examination)

Physical Measurement Test

Endurance Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Document Verification

Final Provisional Select List

TNUSRB PC Recruitment: Application Fee

The application fee amounts to Rs 250 which needs to be paid through online modes including Internet Banking, Bank Credit Card, Bank Debit Card, and UPI.

As per the official notice, over 20 per cent of the overall vacancies will be reserved for candidates who have pursued their education from Class 1 to 10 with Tamil as the medium of instruction. The board will soon release the TNUSRB PC examination dates.