To Assist Students With Holiday Homework, Odisha Govt Launches Toll-Free Numbers

The School and Mass Education Department in Odisha has initiated a program to assist school students in completing their summer vacation homework. To facilitate this initiative, toll-free numbers and help desks have been established across all 30 districts in the state.

Under the Holiday Homework Programme, each centre will have four teachers, including subject experts, who will guide the students. The help desk will remain operational on all working days, except holidays, from 6 am to 6 pm. The department has also informed about the launch of the toll-free numbers and help desks in a tweet, encouraging students to take advantage of this service.

To support school students in completing their summer vacation homework, S&ME Department has launched toll-free numbers & help desks for all 30 districts to ensure successful implementation of Holiday Homework Program. pic.twitter.com/f55G5DY6u5— EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) May 2, 2023

This initiative aims to provide support to students who may be struggling with their summer vacation homework, especially during the ongoing heat wave since the government has preponed the summer holidays. By providing this assistance, the School and Mass Education Department hopes to ensure that students are able to complete their holiday homework and prepare for the upcoming academic year.

“The department has opened a Help Desk Cell for the Holiday Homework Programme in every district. Each facility has four teachers, including subject specialists, who will assist students with their homework. The cell will continue to be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all business days, excluding holidays," according to a senior department official.

The government will begin a new learning plan over the summer break that will divide kids from a specific class into various groups. A teacher will observe every group’s activities. To maintain track of the academic progress accomplished, the responsible instructor will reach out to students and their parents to see if students are following the curated holiday syllabus.

The Odisha government had initially scheduled the summer vacation in schools to start on May 19. However, this date was subsequently revised, and the Odisha Department of Education pre-poned the start of the vacation to April 21 due to the heat waves in the state. The date for the re-opening of the schools will be announced later.

