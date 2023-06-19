TOSS Releases SSC, Intermediate Results At telanganaopenschool.org; How To Download

The Telangana Open School Society has released the results for class 10th and 12th today. Candidates can check the results from the official website, telanganaopenschool.org. The results declared show that 49.71 percent students have qualified SSC while, 47.17 percent students in intermediate have passed the board examination. The examination was conducted from April 25 to May 4.

Steps to download TOSS SSC, Intermediate 2023 Results

Step 1- Visit the official website, telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2- On the homepage, check the latest announcement section and select the link for ‘SSC Results Link’ or ‘Intermediate Results Link’

Step 3- Select the link for your respective class.

Step 4- Enter the admission number and roll number mentioned on the admit card.

Step 5- The TOSS, SSC , Intermediate results 2023 will be displaced on the screen.

An official notification from the Telangana Open School Society reads as “Results of SSC & Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations April/May 2023 conducted by Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad from 25.04.2023 to 04.05.2023 are hereby released and hoisted on the website www.telanganaopenschool.org. Candidates can view/download their results on the website."

The Telangana School Of Open Society in its notification mentioned that the authorities will send the printed and official marks memo of each candidates within 15 days. If any discrepancy is found, a notice of the State Office Of Telangana Open School Society Hyderabad on or before July 11, 2023 through the District Educational Officer / Head Master/ Principal & AI Coordinator concerned. No issues will be entertained after the prescribed date for the corrections claims the Society.

Students who are not satisfied with the results have the option for recounting or photocopy of the answer sheet. They have to make a payment to complete the process between June 24 to July 4. Such candidates have to pay Rs 350 for recounting and Rs 1,200 for photocopy whereas Class 12 students will have to pay Rs 400 for recounting and Rs 1,200 for photocopy. This year, 24,881 students appeared for the SSC examination, while, a total of 5,683 students appeared for the intermediate examination.