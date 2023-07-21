Tripura Education Dept Set Up 'School On Boat' To Bridge Learning Gap In Dumboor Lake Islands

In a groundbreaking move to overcome the challenges of education access in the remote islands of Dumboor Lake in Dhalai district of Tripura, the Education Department has introduced unique initiative called “School On Boat.” This innovative service aims to provide education to students who face difficulties in attending school due to the lack of road connectivity in the area.

Chandni Chandran, the Director of Secondary Education, stressed the importance of catering to the educational needs of students living on the small islands of Dumboor Lake. To address this concern, the Karbook – Dakmura Gomatibari SB School has become a pivotal educational institution for many island residents. The situation demanded immediate action, as students had to rely on unsafe boats for transportation, leading to occasional accidents.

“Dakmura Gumati Senior Basic School has 100 students but attendance is low due to communication bottleneck. Around 50 students come from various islands of Dumbur Lake and they often fail to attend school as they can’t afford to bear the travelling expense as the boat is the only means of communication,” Chandni Chandran, State Project Director (SPD) of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan told PTI on Sunday.

In response, Damodar Tripura, the Block Project Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha, devised an ingenious solution by dedicating a boat solely for student use. Funding for this exceptional project was made available through the Access component of Samagra Shiksha. Currently, there is one boat in operation, operated by a skilled driver from the local community. Over 100 students have already enrolled in the school, and approximately 50 students from the total will benefit from the boat service. The boat makes three trips daily to facilitate student’s access to education with safety unlike in the past.

“It was the Block Project Coordinator (BPC) who conceptualized the plan for the school boat for poor tribal students. We just lent help by releasing Rs 1.20 lakh under Samagra Shika Abhiyan which focuses on output-based education,” Chandran, who flagged off the first-ever school boat in the presence of students and their guardians, said.

This innovative and commendable effort by the Education Department to make education accessible to all the students by “Schools On Boat" has the potential to revolutionize education accessibility for students residing in the remote islands of Dumboor Reservoir, ensuring that no child is left behind in their pursuit of knowledge and a brighter future.