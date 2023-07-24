TS CPGET 2023: Osmania University Releases Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Sheet

Osmania University, Hyderabad, which is a public state university has released the answer key for common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 on the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can download the subject-wise master question paper available on the official website. To check the response sheets, candidates need to use their credentials like TS CPGET hall ticket and registration number.

Besides releasing the TS CPET 2023 answer key, Osmania University has also started accepting objections against the answer key. Candidates who find discrepancies with the answer key can raise objections till today and the same can be submitted in writing with supporting documentation between July 21 and July 24 at the office Convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University. “Candidates can also mail tocpgget2023@gmail.com,” reads the official notice on the website underlining the objection format.

This time the Directorate of Admissions of Hyderabad’s Osmania University conducted exams from June 30 to July 10 in three shifts, that is morning, afternoon, and evening. It was a computer-based test (CBT). The format to raise objections against the answer key is mentioned on the official website.

The master copy of the question paper is put on the internet together with its preliminary key. Each candidate is required to cross-check the questions and answers in relation to the Master copy of the question paper.

TS CPGET 2023: Steps to check answer key, question paper, response sheet

Step 1: Visit cpget.tsche.ac.in.the official website.

Step 2: Tap on the question paper, response sheet, and answer key links available on the website.

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials such as registration number and CPGET hall ticket number.

Step 4: Login and check the response sheet, answer key, and question paper.

Step 5: Download and save for further reference.

Earlier this year, Osmania University administered the TS CPGET 2023 Exam on June 30, 2023, in the online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam is conducted each year to shortlist qualified applicants for admission into several postgraduate programs offered by various higher educational institutions across Telangana. For the latest updates keep visiting the official website.