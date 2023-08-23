TS CPGET 2023 Results Declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in, How to Check

The Osmania University released the results for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) on August 22. Candidates who applied for the entrance test can check their scores through the official website of TS CPGET at cpget.tsche.ac.in. To check the TS CPGET 2023 scorecard, candidates will have to enter their CPGET hall ticket number, their registration number, and their date of birth. The TS CPGET written examination was held on June 30, July 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 10 at various examination centres across the state.

TS CPGET 2023 Results: Steps to check

Step 1: Navigate to cpget.tsche.ac.in, the official website of TS CPGET.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the application section, click on the option ‘Download Rank Card.’

Step 3: A new tab will be displayed. Now, add details like the CPGET hall ticket number, registration number, date of birth, and submit.

Step 4: Your TS CPGET result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on the scorecard and, if required, download the same for admission purposes.

Candidates can check the details mentioned on the scorecard. These include the application number. candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, nationality, category, total marks obtained, and qualifying status.

Candidates who have successfully passed the entrance examination will have the chance to participate in the CPGET counselling process. The university will soon publish the counselling schedule on its official website. To participate in the counselling process, they will also have to pay the registration fee as per their category.

TS CPGET 2023 counselling: documents required

As part of the CPGET counselling, participants must also authenticate the essential documents listed below.

1. CPGET admit card

2. Qualifying examination certificates right from class 10 onwards

3. Proof of certificate for local residence or non-local status of candidates

4. Income certificate (for working professionals)

5. Community certificate (if applicable)

6. Reservation certificate (if applicable)

7. Transfer certificate (if applicable)

8. Admission fee receipt to claim admission at the counselling session

9. Provisional admission letter

Osmania University conducts the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET). These tests serve as the gateway for admission into a variety of postgraduate courses such as M.A., M.Sc., and M.Com. These courses are available at universities including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2023-2024.