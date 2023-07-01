TS DOST 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results Releasing Today At dost.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is gearing up to declare the TS DOST 2023 Phase 2 seat allotment result on June 30. Registered candidates can check their allotment results on the official website of TS DOST ,dost.cgg.gov.in. The allocation of seats for TS DOST Phase 2 is determined by the choices made by candidates in the application form and the availability of seats in the participating colleges.

TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Step 1: Navigate todost.cgg.gov.in, the official website of TS DOST.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the option that reads ‘TS DOST 2023 Phase 2 seat allotment result link.’

Step 3: Click on the submit option after entering your login credentials.

Step 4: Your TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment result will be on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and print the scorecard for the admission process.

The important documents required for the admission process include the Aadhar Card or mobile phone number of the applicant, photograph, exam certificate of qualification, certificate for Sports & Extracurricular Activities (if applicable), certificate of PwD (if required), certificate from a bridge course (if relevant).

The registration procedure for TS DOST Phase 2 commenced on June 16. Similarly, the web option window was open from June 16 to June 27. As per the official schedule, the seat allotment result will be announced today, June 30. Candidates are required to do online self-reporting by reserving their seats and submitting the designated college fee from July 1 to July 5.

The admissions process is divided into three stages. Registrations for Phase 1 started on May 16. After the seat allotment result for Phase 2, the registration process for the final Phase 3 will commence on July 1.

DOST serves as the centralized platform for applicants seeking admission to undergraduate programs offered by participating state universities like Osmania, Telangana, and Palamuru Universities. The DOST admissions procedure is scheduled to conclude on July 15. As per the official calendar, classes for the academic year 2023-2024 are set to commence on July 17.