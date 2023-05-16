TS EAMCET 2023 Answer Key Released At eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Steps To Download

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 answer key. Candidates can check and download their response sheet (answer key) from the official site at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key will have the option to raise objections, if necessary. The deadline for challenging the engineering stream answer key is until May 17 at 8 PM. Meanwhile, candidates can submit their objections regarding the agriculture and medical stream’s preliminary answer key until May 16 at 6 PM.

Once the objections raised by candidates are thoroughly reviewed and processed, the final answer key for TS EAMCET 2023 will be released. The result of TS EAMCET 2023 is anticipated to be announced in June 2023. The TS EAMCET 2023 examination took place from May 7 to May 11.

TS EAMCET 2023 Answer Key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the “Master question papers" link.

Step 3: Look for the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key link corresponding to your exam date, session, and language.

Step 4: Click on the link to open a PDF file. Within the file, find and click on the “Download response sheet (E and AM)" link.

Step 5: Provide your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to download the response sheet.

Step 6: If desired, you can raise objections by clicking on the “EAMCET key objections (E and AM)" link.

Step 7: Select the “Question ID" from the response sheet of the master question paper for which you wish to raise an objection.

Step 8: Read the instructions carefully and proceed by clicking on “Continue" to raise your objections.

top videos

Step 9: Submit the objections and keep the confirmation page.

Every year, the TS EAMCET exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of the TSCHE. It is held for students seeking admissions to several undergraduate (UG) professional programmes offered in Agriculture, Engineering, and Medical for the academic year 2023-2024.