TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window Opens At eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Check Steps To Edit

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 Correction Window is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 12. Candidates who have registered for the EAMCET Test will be able to edit and correct the information in their registration forms by logging on to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will have time until April 14 to submit their corrected applications.

Candidates will be required to pay an extra late penalty for applications filed beyond April 15. The last date to apply with the late fee is May 2 and the late charge can range from Rs 250 to Rs 5000 based on when the candidate submits the application.

TS EAMCET 2023 APPLICATION: CORRECTION PROCESSES

Step 1: Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the TS EAMCET’s official website.

Step 2: Select the link for application correction.

Step 3: Log in using the required information such as application number and birthdate.

Step 4: The details saved by candidates while filling out the TS EAMCET 2023 application form will be displayed on the next screen.

Step 5: Edit the TS EAMCET 2023 application form as required.

Step 6: Once edited, save and submit the updated information.

The TS EAMCET Test will be conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in May. The engineering examinations are scheduled for May 12, 13, and 14 while the Agriculture and Medical exams are scheduled for May 10 and 11, respectively. Engineering entrance exams will be conducted from 9 AM to noon, and Agriculture and Medical entrance exams will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM.

TS EAMCET 2023 IMPORTANT DATES

Correction Window – April 12 to 14

TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets – April 30

Agriculture and Medicine Exam Date- May 10 and 11

Engineering Exam Date - May 12, 13 and 14

The selection of candidates will be dependent on their performance in the TS EAMCET 2023, with intermediate (class 12) scores receiving a 25 per cent weightage. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad administers the TS EAMCET exam on behalf of the TSCHE for students looking to enroll in a variety of professional programmes provided by the institutions in the state of Telangana.

