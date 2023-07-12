TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Window To Conclude Today At tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is slated to conclude the round 1 choice filling window for TS EAMCET 2023 today. Candidates who met the eligibility requirements for the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling for admission to B.E., B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, and Pharm.D. Courses in the state of Telangana should make sure that they submit their choice for the same by the end of the day on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce the Phase 1 tentative allotment of seats on July 16. From July 16 to July 22, candidates can self-report online and pay their tuition fees. Phase 2 of the counselling is scheduled to take place on July 24

The TS EAMCET 2023 was held from May 7 to May 11 and the results were published on May 25. Overall, 86 per cent of students in the agriculture stream and 80 per cent of students in the engineering stream cleared the exam this year.

TS EAMCET Counselling Phase 1 2023: How To Fill Choices

Step 1: Go to tseamcet.nic.in to access the TS EAMCET’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registration.

Step 3: Log in with your TS EAMCET 2023 credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the choice filling form and submit your college preference information.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Documents required

TS EAMCET 2023 rank card and hall ticket

Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar card, Pan Card)

Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate

Class 10/ SSC or its equivalent mark sheet

Classes 6 to inter-study certificates

Transfer Certificate

Caste certificate issued by the competent authority (if applicable)

Residence certificate of either of parents in Telangana for a period of 10 years in case of Non-Local candidates

JNTU Hyderabad conducted the TS EAMCET 2023 and 320,683 applicants registered for the admission exam. Exam centres were assigned across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the attendance rate was recorded at 94.11 per cent.

The TS EAMCET is held annually by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE. It acts as an entrance test for students applying to undergraduate (UG) professional programmes in agriculture, engineering, and medicine for the 2023–2024 academic year.