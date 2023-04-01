TS EAMCET 2023 Dates Revised for Engineering Stream, Check Schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has revised the examination dates for the State’s Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023. The exam will now be held from May 12 to 14, while earlier it was scheduled to begin on May 7. Meanwhile, there is no change in the exam schedule of the agricultural and pharmacy stream of the TS EAMCET — it will be conducted on May 10 and 11 as set earlier.

“Revised schedule of TS EAMCET - 2023 Engineering (E) Stream online examination from 12-05-2023 to 14-05-2023. However, there is no change in TS EAMCET - 2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream i.e., 10-05-2023 to 11-05-2023,” reads information on the official website.

As per reports, the exam dates have been rescheduled to avoid clashing with other tests. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam on May 7 while the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has scheduled to conduct a few exams on May 7, 8, and 9. To avoid inconvenience to candidates, the TSCHE has decided to reschedule the engineering stream on May 12 to May 14, reports add.

The TS EAMCET 2023 registration is currently underway and the deadline to submit the TS EAMCET 2023 application is April 10. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Once the registration process ends, candidates will be able to make changes to their applications from April 12 to April 14.

TS EAMCET 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - ‘Step 1: Application Fee Payment’

Step 3: Fill up all the details and pay the application fee as required.

Step 4: Proceed to fill the application form as instructed.

Step 5: Fill in all the details, then preview and finally submit the TS EAMCET 2023 form

Step 6: Download and keep the confirmation page for future reference.

It is important to note that there would be no change in the timings of the exam. The entrance exam for Engineering (E) will be held from 9 AM to noon and the exam for Agriculture and Medical (AM) is scheduled to take place from 3 PM to 6 PM.

