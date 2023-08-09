TS EAMCET 2023 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result to Be Released Today at tseamcetd.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the results of the final round of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 seat allocation today, August 9. Candidates who have enrolled for the last round of counselling can view the seat allotment results on the TS EAMCET website, tseamcetd.nic.in.

According to the official updated timetable, tuition fees and self-reporting through the online portal can be made between August 9 to August 11. Candidates will be able to cancel their seats online until August 11. The reporting period at the designated colleges is from August 10 to August 12 and the colleges have time until August 13 to update candidates’ joining status.

If any applicant fails to report to the allocated college on or before August 12, the provisional allocation order for the final phase is immediately invalidated, and the applicant has no right to claim for the provisional allotment.

TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the instructions below to check the results of the seat allocation.

Step 1: Go to the TS EAMCET official website at tseamcetd.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the TS EAMCET 2023 final round seat allotment result link.

Step 3: Enter your TS EAMCET 2023 login information and click the submit button.

Step 4: Once completed, the outcome of your TS EAMCET 2023 seat allocation will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the TS EAMCET seat allocation result.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the TS EAMCET 2023 result for future records.

A special round of counselling will begin on August 17, with seat allocation taking place on or before August 23. All qualified applicants have the opportunity to use the web option during the special counselling phase if they are interested.

Candidates who received provisional seat assignment in the same college but in a different branch during the special phase must download a new allotment order and submit it to the same college on or before August 25.

Similarly, candidates who get admission to a different college during the special phase must return the original TC to the college and report to the newly assigned institution on or before August 25.