TS EAMCET 2023: No Weightage For Class 12 Marks For Admissions This Year

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will no longer consider Class 12 final scores for admission through the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) from this year onwards. The decision to scrap 25 per cent weightage for the class 12 marks was taken by the state government on April 19.

Earlier, the TSCHE used to give 75 per cent weightage to TS EAMCET marks and 25 per cent weightage to intermediate or Class 12 exam marks to finalise the merit list for students seeking admission. But, from this academic year 2023 – 24, students will be ranked entirely on the basis of their marks in the TS EAMCET exam. Due to Covid-19, the Telangana Government had earlier relaxed the rules on weightage for Class 12 scores for undergraduate (UG) admissions. But now it has been completely cleared out.

As per reports, TSCHE had earlier sent proposals to the government seeking cancellation of the weightage for Class 12th marks in EAMCET. The state government has now finally agreed and taken the decision to permanently remove the 25 per cent weightage of intermediate marks for admissions to medical, agriculture, and engineering course in a state university.

Meanwhile, the last date to apply for the TS EAMCET 2023 exam with a late fee of Rs 500 concluded on Friday. According to the schedule, TSCHE will conduct the TS EAMCET 2023 from May 12 to May 14 while the agriculture and medicine exam will be held from May 10 to May 11. The common entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift (morning) is from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second shift (afternoon) is from 3 PM to 6 PM. TS EAMCET 2023 was scheduled to start on May 7 but was deferred to avoid a clash with other national-level entrance tests.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad administers the TS EAMCET on behalf of the TSCHE for students looking to enroll in a variety of professional programmes provided by the institutions in the state of Telangana.

