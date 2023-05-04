TS EAMCET 2023: Over 53,000 More Candidates To Sit For Entrance Exam This Year

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has closed the registration link for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). The registration for the entrance test started on March 3 and concluded on May 2. As compared to last year, this year’s examination has observed more number of application. As reported by media report, over 53,000 more candidates have applied.

From the total, majority of students have applied of engineering from Telangana followed by Andhra Pradesh. Thus, the total number of application for the engineering courses stands now at 2,05,295. However, agriculture and medicine stream have also observed an increase in the number of applicants. In Telangana more than 17 thousands additional applications are received by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Professor R Limbadri, chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education spoke with Times Of India on the matter. She said “The additional number of candidates was expected as more children are seeking higher education in Telangana and the enrolment in Intermediate has also been high. The new courses in both the streams like nursing and engineering are also encouraging students to pursue higher education.”

This year the number of centres is also increased to 104 as compared to 80 last year in Telangana. Examination authorities are taking measures to avoid malpractices and ensure fair conduct of the examination at the designated venue. This year, every exam venue will have a sitting squad. Technical audits of the exam venue will be undertaken. Inside the examination venue, the chief superintendent and observer will be allowed to use the phone.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the TS EAMCET 2023 and 25 per cent weightage will be given to intermediate (class 12) marks. The TS EAMCET examination is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE for students seeking admission into various professional programmes offered by the institutes in the state of Telangana. Further the board has also issued hall tickets of the students.

TS EAMCET 2023 ADMIT CARD: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website of TS EAMCET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “TS EAMCET hall ticket" link .

Step 3: Fill out your registration number and additional information.

Step 4: The hall ticket for the TS EAMCET 2023 will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Read all the Latest Education News here