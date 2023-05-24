TS EAMCET 2023 Result Tomorrow at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Steps To Download

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 results will be declared on Thursday, May 25 by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2023 exam will be able to download their results via the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Students will have to enter their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth on the login window to access the TS EAMCET 2023 result.

According to reports, the Education Minister of Telangana, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, will announce the TS EAMCET 2023 results at 11 am via a press conference at the varsity campus. Soon after the announcement, the common entrance test result will be made available on the main website at 11:15 AM. At the conference, JNTU Hyderabad will reportedly also be announcing the names of the highest-scoring ten students along with marks and total attendance.

TS EAMCET 2023 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘TS EAMCET 2023’ result link.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter details like - registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Then click on ‘Submit’ to access the result.

Step 5: The TS EAMCET 2023 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the TS EAMCET 2023 scorecard.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the TS EAMCET 2023 scorecard for future use.

The press conference will reportedly be attended by Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner of Collegiate Education & Technical Education; V Karuna, IPS, Secretary of Government (Higher Education); Professor Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU; Professor R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE); Professor V Venkata Ramana, Vice Chairman, JNTU, Dr N Srinivasa Rao, Secretary, TSCHE, and other officials from the varsity.

The JNTU Hyderabad conducted the TS EAMCET 2023 exam from May 10 to May 14, this year. A total of 3,20,683 candidates registered for the entrance exam and 94.11 per cent of students appeared for it. Students were allotted exam centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.