TS EAMCET 2023 Special Phase Counselling Dates Revised, Registration Begins At tseamcet.nic.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued the revised dates for the TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling. As per the updated timetable, the process of providing basic information online, making payment for processing fees, and booking slots for the selection of help line centres, along with dates and times for certificate verification for candidates who did not attend the first, second, and final phases, commenced on August 17, 2023. Those aspiring to participate in the special phase counselling can refer to the official notice on the TS EAMCET website at tseamcet.nic.in

For candidates who have already reserved their slots, the verification of certificates will take place on August 18, 2023, while the participants who qualify for the special phase counselling can submit their online preferences until August 19, 2023. The option to freeze choices will be available until August 22, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 Special Phase Counselling: How To Apply

To complete the online application process for TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling, candidates can adhere to the following instructions:

STEP 1: Go to the official TS EAMCET website by visiting tseamcet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Once on the homepage, locate and click on the section designated for TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling.

STEP 3: Enter your login credentials as prompted and then proceed to submit the information.

STEP 4: Fill out the application form with accurate details and proceed to make the payment of the requisite application fees.

STEP 5: Ensure that you upload all the necessary documents as per the specified requirements.

STEP 6: After successfully completing the application process, download a copy of the page and retain a printed version for your future reference.

During the TS EAMCET Special Phase Counselling 2023, if a candidate secures a seat within the same institution but for a different program, they must download the updated allocation letter and complete the reporting process at the same college no later than August 25, 2023.

On August 26, 2023, provisional seat allotment results will be published. The window for tuition fee payment and self-reporting via the website will be open from August 26 to August 28, 2023. Candidates are expected to report to the assigned college between August 27 and August 29, 2023.

For the latest updates, individuals are advised to keep a check on the official website.