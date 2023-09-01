TS EAMCET 2023 Spot Round Admission Begins September 3

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued dates for TS EAMCET 2023 spot admission. Candidates interested in participating in the spot admission may review the official notice released on the official website of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

According to the issued schedule, the internal sliding at the institutes will be held today, September 1. The colleges will also issue the notification today. On September 2, the notification will be published in the newspaper to fill leftover vacancies under spot admission. The date of spot admissions is for two days, from September 3 to 4.

Interested candidates have to pay the processing fee at the college. Candidates who have qualified for TS EAMCET-2023 have to pay Rs 1,300 while those who are not qualified have to submit Rs 2,100.

As per the official notice, details of college or branch-wise allotments and available vacancies are updated on the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates without original certificates are not permitted for the spot admissions. Candidates should bring their original documents for spot admissions verification. After verification, the original documents shall be returned to the candidates.

Candidate has to hand over a set of photocopies of documents for certificates and an original Transfer Certificate (TC) at the college. Fee reimbursement does not apply to the candidates admitted under internal sliding or institutional spot admissions.

TS EAMCET 2023 Spot Round Admission: Documents Needed

Candidates must carry the following documents during spot admission at colleges:

— SSC marks memo (original)

— Intermediate or its equivalent (original)

— Study certificates (originals)

— TSEAMCET- 2023 rank card, if qualified

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— Residence certificate, if applicable

The vacancies will be first filled through internal sliding candidates and the final result vacancies shall be filled under spot admissions. The vacancies are to be filled first with the candidates qualified in TS EAMCET 2023 and passed class 12 with subjects mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Candidates under SC, ST, and BCs will have 40 per cent or above, and 45 per cent for others are eligible for spot admissions.

If the vacancies are still left, then candidates without TS EAMCET-2023 rank and who have passed class 12th with the above-given aggregate will be preferred. Outstation candidates who are residents of other states and have completed their studies outside Telangana are not eligible for internal sliding or spot admission. Candidates admitted during institutional spot admissions are subject to ratification by the Convenor, TS EAMCET-2023 admissions. In case he or she gets admission without being ratified, they may have to quit the college immediately.