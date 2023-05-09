TS EAMCET 2023 Starts Tomorrow, Check Exam-Day Guidelines

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is scheduled to conduct the State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 exam tomorrow, May 10. According to the official schedule, the Agriculture & Medical (AM) exam will be held on May 10 and 11. The Engineering (E) exam will take place on May 12, 13 and 14. The entrance test will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The TSCHE released the TS EAMCET 2023 admit card on April 30. Candidates can download their TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets from eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Applicants should also check all the details and instructions mentioned on the EAMCET admit card. Students are advised to carry their hall tickets along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. To get the TS EAMCET 2023 admit card, applicants will have to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number as well as the date of birth.

TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - “Download Hall Ticket (E & AM)” available on the TS EAMCET homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details. Click on submit.

Step 4: The TS EAMCET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket.

TS EAMCET 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

The exam authorities will begin allowing students inside the examination hall 90 minutes before the commencement of the test. All candidates must carry their TS EAMCET 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof.

No applicants will be allowed to carry mobile phones, smartwatches, cameras, pagers, headsets, laptops, and other electronic devices inside the test centre. No loose sheets of paper will be allowed inside the TS EAMCET exam hall for rough work purposes. A booklet for rough work will be given by the exam officials. The timings mentioned on the admit card will be strictly followed. Applicants will not be allowed to leave the exam hall until the TS EAMCET paper is completed.

