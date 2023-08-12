TS EAMCET 2023 Third Phase Of Counselling Ends Today At tseamcet.nic.in; Details Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conclude the third phase of counselling for TS EAMCET 2023 today, August 12. Candidates can apply for the last round of counselling at tseamcet.nic.in. TSCHE declared the seat allocation result for the final round of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test 2023 on August 9. After which, the tuition fees and self-reporting process via the online portal was made between August 9 to August 11.

The self-reporting at the allotted colleges was scheduled from August 10 to August 12. Additionally, colleges have till August 13 to update candidates’ joining status.

If a candidate fails to report to the assigned institution by August 12, the provisional seat allocation order for the final phase is instantly null and void, and the student has no right to make a claim for the temporary allotment.

Once the TS EAMCET 2023 third phase of counselling ends, TSCHE will prepare for the Special Phase, which starts on August 17.

TS EAMCET 2023 (Special Phase): Counselling Dates

- Online registration and payment of fee: August 17

- Document verification for already slot-booked candidates: August 18

- Exercising options after document verification: August 17 to August 19

- Freezing of options: August 19

- Seat allotment result: August 23

- Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting via the website: August 23 to August 25

- Reporting at the selected college: August 23 to August 25.

During the special phase, candidates who got provisional seat assignments in the same college but in a different branch are advised to download a new allotment order and submit it to the same college on or before August 25.

Similarly, students who are admitted to a different college during the special phase should return the original transfer certificate to the college. They should also report to the newly assigned institution on or before August 25.

For more related updates and details, candidates must keep checking the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Meanwhile, those applying for counselling should keep track of the counselling schedule to not miss out on the admission process.