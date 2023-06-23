TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Dates Released, Registrations from June 26

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has recently released the counselling schedule for the TS EAMCET 2023 common entrance test. The counselling process for TS EAMCET 2023 has been divided into three phases. Commencing on Monday, June 26, the first phase of counselling will continue until July 19. The second phase will begin on July 21 and the third phase on August 2. The counselling process will conclude on August 9.

During this period, students can participate in the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling to secure admission in BE, BTech, and Pharmacy programs. To access the complete counselling schedule, students can visit the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates who qualified in the TS EAMCET 2023 are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Check Complete Schedule

Phase 1

Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification: June 26 to July 5.

Certificate verification: June 28 to July 6.

Exercising web options: June 28 to July 8.

Freezing of options: July 8.

Provisional seat allotment: on or before July 12.

Self-reporting online and payment of tuition fees: July 12 to July 19.

Phase 2

Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification: July 21 and July 22.

Certificate verification: July 23.

Exercising web options after certificate verification: July 21 to July 24.

Freezing of options: July 24.

Provisional seat allotment: on or before July 28.

Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting via the website: July 28 to July 31.

Phase 3

Online registrations as well as slot booking for certificate verification: August 2.

Exercising web options: August 2 to August 4.

Certificate verification: August 3.

Freezing of options: August 4.

Provisional seat allotment: on or before August 7.

Payment of fee and self-reporting through the website: August 7 to August 9.

Reporting at the allotted college: August 7 to August 9.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: List of Documents Required

— Class 10 or its equivalent marks memo.

— Class 12 or its equivalent memo-Cum-Pass Certificate.

— Class 6 to 12 or its equivalent study certificates.

— Transfer Certificate.

— Income certificate released on or after January 1, 2023, by the competent authority, if applicable.

— EWS income certificate published by Tahsildar valid for the financial year 2023-24, if necessary.

— Caste certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable.

On May 25, the TS EAMCET result was announced. This year, a total of 1,95,275 candidates appeared for the engineering exam, out of which, 1,56,879 qualified for the test. The overall pass percentage stood at 80.33 per cent, this year.