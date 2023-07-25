TS EAMCET Phase 2 Registration Concludes Today at tseamcet.nic.in, How to Apply

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conclude the online counselling registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) phase 2 today, July 25. Candidates who are seeking admission to PharmD, BTech, BE, and BPharma programmes can register themselves for the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 counselling’ link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details and register yourself.

Step 4: Once the registration process is done, fill out the application form and make the required payment.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all the essential documents.

Step 6: Review the application form and submit it as directed.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 2 Schedule

- Online registrations as well as slot booking for document verification: July 24 and July 25.

- Document verification for already slot-booked students: July 26.

- Exercising options after document verification: July 24 to July 27.

- Freezing of options: July 27.

- Provisional allotment of seats on or before: July 31.

- Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting via the official website: July 31 to August 2.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Final Phase/Phase 3 Schedule

- Online application and slot booking for certificate verification: August 4.

- Document verification for already slot-booked candidates: August 5.

- Exercising web options after document verification: August 4 to August 6.

- Freezing of options: August 6.

- Provisional seat allotment result: on or before August 9.

- Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting via the official website: August 9 to August 11.

- Reporting at the selected college: August 9 to August 11.

Students whose slots have already been reserved will have their mandatory documents verified on July 26. Meanwhile, candidates will also be able to exercise their options till July 27. Once the counselling registration ends, the provisional allotment list will be declared by July 31.