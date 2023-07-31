TS EAMCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result To Declare Today At tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the seat allotment results for the second round of TS EAMCET counselling 2023 today, July 31. On the counseling website, tseamcet.nic.in, it will be accessible. The selected candidates must pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website between July 31 and August 2 after the TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allocation results are released. Three phases of TS EAMCET counseling are being held.

TS EAMCET PHASE 2 SEAT ALLOTMENT : STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1- Visit the official website, tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2- Under latest announcements section, check the seat allotment link

Step 3- Select the link and enter your credentials.

Step 4- Download the for future references.

The third or final phase’s choice-filling process will start on August 4. Internal sliding and spot admissions will be conducted at private, unaided engineering and B pharmacy colleges following the conclusion of the final phase.

TS EAMCET COUNSELLING 2023: PHASE 2 SCHEDULE

- Online registrations as well as slot booking for document verification: July 24 and July 25.

- Document verification for already slot-booked students: July 26.

- Exercising options after document verification: July 24 to July 27.

- Freezing of options: July 27.

- Provisional allotment of seats on or before: July 31.

- Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting via the official website: July 31 to August 2.

TS EAMCET COUNSELLING 2023: FINAL PHASE/PHASE 3 SCHEDULE

- Online application and slot booking for certificate verification: August 4.

- Document verification for already slot-booked candidates: August 5.

- Exercising web options after document verification: August 4 to August 6.

- Freezing of options: August 6.

- Provisional seat allotment result: on or before August 9.

- Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting via the official website: August 9 to August 11.

- Reporting at the selected college: August 9 to August 11.

TS EAMCET 2023 ranks will be calculated without considering the TS inter or class 12 board exam marks. The minimum marks to appear in the entrance exam were waived off last year. The minimum eligibility criteria of at least 45% of marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) have been relaxed for TS EAMCET 2022, the notification had stated.