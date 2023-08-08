CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023UP School NewsGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » TS ECET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023 to Release Today at tsecet.nic.in
1-MIN READ

TS ECET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023 to Release Today at tsecet.nic.in

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 11:21 IST

Telangana, India

Between August 8 and August 12, students can pay their tuition fees online and complete the self-reporting process (Representative Image)

Between August 8 and August 12, students can pay their tuition fees online and complete the self-reporting process (Representative Image)

The TS ECET Counselling seat allotment 2023 results will be released today. Spot Admission Guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be out on August 28

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce the TS ECET Counselling seat allotment results today, August 8. Candidates who enrolled for the first round of counselling can get their results via the TS ECET website, tsecet.nic.in. Between August 8 and August 12, students can pay their tuition fees online and complete the self-reporting process.

The Council recently announced the dates for lateral entry (second year) admissions to BE, BTech, and B Pharmacy programmes for the TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) in 2023. Registration for the same opened on July 29 at tsecet.nic.in. Candidates had until August 1 to reserve their timeslots. A provisional allotment of seats will be made available today.

Candidates should be aware that on August 28, the Spot Admission Guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be posted on the website. Candidates can visit the official website for more information about TS ECET Counselling 2023.

“The detailed notification, along with instructions to the candidate, will be made available on the website https://tsecet.nic.in on 21-07-2023." Read the press release issued by the Council.

TS ECET Counselling seat allotment results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website tsecet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Link and enter your login information.

Step 3: The TS ECET Seat Allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download TS ECET Seat Allocation List and take a printout of the same for future records.

TS ECET Counselling 2023: Important dates

EventDate
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate VerificationJuly 29 to August 1
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidatesJuly 31 to August 2
Exercising Options after Certificate VerificationJuly 31 to August 2
Freezing of OptionsAugust 4 to August 23
Provisional Seat AllotmentAugust 8 to August 23
Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through August 8 to 12, 2023 the website August 8 to August 12
Tags:
  1. TS ECET
first published:August 08, 2023, 11:21 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 11:21 IST