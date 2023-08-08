TS ECET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023 to Release Today at tsecet.nic.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce the TS ECET Counselling seat allotment results today, August 8. Candidates who enrolled for the first round of counselling can get their results via the TS ECET website, tsecet.nic.in. Between August 8 and August 12, students can pay their tuition fees online and complete the self-reporting process.

The Council recently announced the dates for lateral entry (second year) admissions to BE, BTech, and B Pharmacy programmes for the TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) in 2023. Registration for the same opened on July 29 at tsecet.nic.in. Candidates had until August 1 to reserve their timeslots. A provisional allotment of seats will be made available today.

Candidates should be aware that on August 28, the Spot Admission Guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be posted on the website. Candidates can visit the official website for more information about TS ECET Counselling 2023.

“The detailed notification, along with instructions to the candidate, will be made available on the website https://tsecet.nic.in on 21-07-2023." Read the press release issued by the Council.

TS ECET Counselling seat allotment results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website tsecet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Link and enter your login information.

Step 3: The TS ECET Seat Allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download TS ECET Seat Allocation List and take a printout of the same for future records.

TS ECET Counselling 2023: Important dates