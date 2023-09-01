TS ECET Spot Admission Schedule Released At tsecetd.nic.in

The schedule for TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023 has been issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can check the dates by visiting the TS ECET website at tsecetd.nic.in. The TS ECET application procedure will start on September 4, 2023, according to the official announcement, after the colleges publish their notification on September 3.

For TS ECET qualified candidates, the processing cost is Rs 1300; for TS ECET unqualified candidates, it is Rs 2100. The deadline to submit TS ECET applications is September 5, 2023. On September 6, 2023, universities will undertake spot admissions.

Candidates who have passed the Three year B.Sc Degree Examination with Mathematics as one of the subject in the group combination from a recognized University in the State or its equivalent examination are eligible for entry into the relevant courses of Engineering.

TS ECET candidate shall present with all original certificates for spot admissions verification. After due verification the original certificates shall be returned back to the candidate. The candidate has to handover a set of Xerox copies of certificates and original transfer certificate (T.C) at the college.

Meanwhile, TSCHE had issued the revised dates for the TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling. As per the updated timetable, the process of providing basic information online, making payment for processing fees, and booking slots for the selection of help line centres, along with dates and times for certificate verification for candidates who did not attend the first, second, and final phases, commenced on August 17, 2023.

Those aspiring to participate in the special phase counselling had referred to the official notice on the TS EAMCET website at tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates had already reserved their slots, the verification of certificates took place on August 18, 2023, while the participants who qualified for the special phase counselling submitted their online preferences until August 19, 2023. The option to freeze choices was available until August 22, 2023.