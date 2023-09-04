TS ECET Spot Round Registration Begins At tsecet.nic.in

The registration for the spot round of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counseling 2023 for admissions into BE, BTech, and B Pharmacy programmes for lateral entrance will start today at the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Applying is possible through the official website, tsecet.nic.in. Registration for TS ECET will conclude on September 5.

TS ECET SPOT ROUND 2023: STEPS TO REGISTER

Step 1- Visit the official website of TSCHE, tsecet.nic.in

Step 2- Select the registration link.

Step 3- Fill out the necessary information to register.

Step 4- Register and complete the application.

Step 5- Upload the documents online and make the payment

Step 6- Save the form, then print it.

TS ECET SPOT ROUND 2023: DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

-Mark sheet on a diploma or BSc certificate a three-year study certificate memorandum.

-TS ECET 2023 rank card, if qualified

-TS ECET 2023 hall ticket, if qualified

-Residence certificate, if required

-Caste certificate, if required

The processing charge for applicants who succeeded the TS ECET 2023 exam is Rs. 1,300, while the spot round admissions fee is Rs. 2,100 for those who did not pass the exam. TS ECET candidate shall present with all original certificates for spot admissions verification. After due verification the original certificates shall be returned back to the candidate. The candidate has to handover a set of Xerox copies of certificates and original transfer certificate (T.C) at the college.

ALSO READ: 25 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Teachers’ Day 2023

According to the eligibility requirements, individuals who have passed the TS ECET 2023 with scores of 44.5% or above (for OC) or 39.5% or higher (for SC, ST, and BC) in diploma or BSc will be given preference while filling spot round positions. Candidates who have passed a diploma or BSc exam with a 44.5% or higher (OC), or a 39.5% or higher (BC, SC, or ST) score will be taken into consideration if there are still openings.

Meanwhile, TSCHE had issued the revised dates for the TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling. As per the updated timetable, the process of providing basic information online, making payment for processing fees, and booking slots for the selection of help line centres, along with dates and times for certificate verification for candidates who did not attend the first, second, and final phases, commenced on August 17, 2023.