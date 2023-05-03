TS EdCET 2023 Application Deadline Extended till May 6

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2023 without a late fee up to May 6. Candidates can apply for the common entrance test by visiting the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

According to the information bulletin, applicants will be able to edit or make changes to their application forms on May 7 and May 8. The admit card for TS EdCET 2023 exam will be made available on the main site on May 13. The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, May 18 in computer-based mode.

TS EdCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students applying for the TS EdCET 2023 exam must have completed 19 years, as on July 1, 2023. The is no maximum age limit.

Candidates must have cleared or appeared in any bachelor’s Degree like B. A, B. Com, B.Sc, BCA, BBM, B.Sc (Home Science), B.A (Oriental Languages), BBA or in Master’s Degree, secured a minimum 50 percent aggregate marks.

TS EdCET 2023: Check Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official site at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the “Application Fee Payment” link.

Step 3: Fill all the details in the application form and pay the requisite fee.

Step 4: Preview the form and submit it.

Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the application form for future need.

TS EdCET 2023: Application Fee

General category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 750. While SC, ST, and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 550.

TS EdCET 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in three sessions – the first session from 9 AM to 11 AM, the second session from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third session from 4 PM to 6 PM. The TS EdCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to the BEd two-year regular programme in colleges of education in Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024. The common entrance test will be of objective type (multiple choice questions). It will include a total of 150 questions and the duration of the exam is two hours. The medium of the question paper will be in English-Telugu and English-Urdu only.

